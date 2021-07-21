Skip to Main Content

Christine Sinclair scores as Canada opens Olympic tournament with draw vs. Japan

After more than a year of pandemic delays, Canada’s women’s soccer team kicked off its Olympic tournament with a 1-1 draw against host Japan.

Goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe forced to leave game with injury

Jamie Strashin · CBC Sports ·
Christine Sinclair scores the first goal for Team Canada during the first-round match between Japan and Canada during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Sapporo Dome on Wednesday in Sapporo, Japan. (Masashi Hara/Getty Images)

After more than a year of pandemic delays, Canada's women's soccer team kicked off its Olympic tournament with a 1-1 draw against host Japan, who odds makers had as heavy favourites going into this game.

In the 6th minute, Christine Sinclair converted her own rebound from in close after her first shot hit the post. It was the 38 year-old's 187th all time goal, adding to her all-time international goal scoring mark.

WATCH | Sinclair's goal gives Canada an early lead over Japan:

Christine Sinclair's goal gives Canada an early lead over Japan

Sports

2 hours ago
1:16
Captain Christine Sinclair gives Canada a 1-0 lead over Japan with her record-extending 187th international goal of her career. 1:16

Canada appeared to be in control of this game, before Japan's Manu Yabuchi equalized with six minutes to play.

Group play continues for Canada on Saturday against Chile, and then wraps up on Thursday against Great Britain.

More to come.

