Canada Soccer, Sweden ask IOC to reschedule women's gold-medal game due to heat

Canada Soccer is backing Sweden's request to reschedule their women's gold-medal game from its current start time of 11 a.m. Tokyo time on Friday because of concerns about excessive heat.

The national organization cited the "health and safety" of its players as the reason for its position, as heat continues to play a factor at the Olympics.

The temperature at Tokyo's Olympic Stadium at 9 a.m. Wednesday for the men's decathlon 100 metres was 33 C, but felt like 47 C with the humidity.

"Canada Soccer is also in support of changing the kickoff time of the gold medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic Football Tournament to ensure the health and safety of our players," the organization said in a statement.

Marika Domanski-Lyfors, the head coach of the Swedish team, told Reuters she's been in contact with FIFA about possibly moving the game to a different time.

"It is primarily about the players' health we're thinking about and trying to change the time of the game. There's a pretty big difference between playing in the afternoon or evening, and we are very much exposed to the warmth and heat," she said.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

The Swedish Football Association also said it wrote to the International Olympic Committee together with Canada.

Olympic organizers previously pushed back the start time of tennis matches following athlete complaints.