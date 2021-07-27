Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Soccer·New

Canadian soccer team advances to knockout round with draw vs. Great Britain

Canada closed out group play in the Olympic women’s soccer tournament with 1-1 draw against Great Britain on Tuesday.

Adriana Leon scores to help propel Canada into final 8

CBC Sports ·
Canada tied Great Britain 1-1 to finish as runner's up in Group E in the women's Olympic soccer tournament on Tuesday. (Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

Canada closed out group play in the Olympic women's soccer tournament with 1-1 draw against Great Britain on Tuesday in Kashima, Japan.

Adriana Leon's strike, early in the second half, temporarily propelled the Reds into the lead, however Caroline Weir levelled the score for Britain in the 85th minute.

The draw allows Britain to finish top of Group E, complicating Canada's efforts to secure a third consecutive Olympic medal, as it now awaits a tougher opponent heading into the knockout round.

More to come.

WATCH | While You Were Sleeping: Catch up on the latest from the Tokyo Olympics:

While You Were Sleeping: 3 more Canadian medals, Naomi Osaka eliminated, 1st Olympic surf champions

Olympics

54 minutes ago
5:14
Canada wins medals in swimming, softball, and judo; Naomi Osaka's Olympic dreams end; and we meet our first-ever Olympic surf champions. Plus, a typhoon's heading to Japan. 5:14

 

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020

 

 

 

 

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now