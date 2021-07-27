Canadian soccer team advances to knockout round with draw vs. Great Britain

Canada closed out group play in the Olympic women's soccer tournament with 1-1 draw against Great Britain on Tuesday in Kashima, Japan.

Adriana Leon's strike, early in the second half, temporarily propelled the Reds into the lead, however Caroline Weir levelled the score for Britain in the 85th minute.

The draw allows Britain to finish top of Group E, complicating Canada's efforts to secure a third consecutive Olympic medal, as it now awaits a tougher opponent heading into the knockout round.

More to come.

