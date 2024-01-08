Canadian international Bianca St-Georges signs 2-year deal with NWSL's Courage

Canadian international Bianca St-Georges has joined the North Carolina Courage as a free agent.

The 26-year-old from Saint-Charles-Borromee, Que., has signed a two-year with a "mutual option" for 2026.

St-Georges, who can play a variety of positions from left back to forward, has spent her entire pro career with the Chicago Red Stars since being drafted in the third round (20th overall) of the 2019 NWSL draft. She has six goals and three assists in 2,714 career minutes in NWSL regular-season play.

"Bianca is a great addition to our club," North Carolina head coach Sean Nahas said in a statement. "From my very first conversation with her, I heard someone who has a great perspective, work ethic, growth mindset, and someone who truly wants to be pushed and challenged to be better every day.

"She's a very dynamic player and someone who will provide good balance for our roster as someone who can be a threat for us in various ways."

St. Georges, who played her collegiate soccer at West Virginia, has won nine caps for Canada. She joins fellow Canadians Sydney Collins and Victoria Pickett on the Courage roster.