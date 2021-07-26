Japan's Momiji Nishiya, 13, leads teenage sweep of women's skateboarding podium
Momiji Nishiya of Japan has won the first-ever Olympic skateboard competition for women. The 13-year-old gave the host nation a sweep of golds in the street event a day after after Yuto Horigome won the men's event.
Brazil's Rayssa Leal, 13, claims silver while 16-year-old Nakayuma Funa snags bronze
Rayssa Leal, a 13-year-old from Brazil, won the silver. That's her country's second in skateboarding after Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler took silver on Sunday in the men's event.
The women's bronze went to Funa Nakayama, a 16-year-old also from Japan.
