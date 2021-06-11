Canadian skateboarders Andy Anderson, Matt Berger, Micky Papa are Tokyo bound

Canada named its first Olympic skateboard team on Friday.

Andy Anderson of White Rock, B.C., Matt Berger of Kamloops, B.C., and Micky Papa of Vancouver will represent Canada when skateboarding makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

The three qualified based on their top performances throughout the World Skate Qualification Tour that began in London, England in May 2019.

They finalized their rankings at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, which took place in May 2021, and the Street Skateboard World Championships, which were held in June 2021 in Rome, Italy.

Skateboarding at the Olympics will feature 80 athletes from 24 countries. Men and women will each compete in park and street events and each event will include 20 competitors.

"The announcement of Canada's first Olympic Skateboard team is a welcomed milestone in the rich history of skateboarding in our country," Canada Skateboard president Ben Stoddard said in a release.