Canadian skateboarders Andy Anderson, Matt Berger, Micky Papa are Tokyo bound
Trio finalized rankings at Dew Tour and Street Skateboard World Championships
Canada named its first Olympic skateboard team on Friday.
Andy Anderson of White Rock, B.C., Matt Berger of Kamloops, B.C., and Micky Papa of Vancouver will represent Canada when skateboarding makes its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Games.
The three qualified based on their top performances throughout the World Skate Qualification Tour that began in London, England in May 2019.
They finalized their rankings at the Dew Tour in Des Moines, Iowa, which took place in May 2021, and the Street Skateboard World Championships, which were held in June 2021 in Rome, Italy.
Skateboarding at the Olympics will feature 80 athletes from 24 countries. Men and women will each compete in park and street events and each event will include 20 competitors.
"The announcement of Canada's first Olympic Skateboard team is a welcomed milestone in the rich history of skateboarding in our country," Canada Skateboard president Ben Stoddard said in a release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?