Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Park·New

12-year-old wins silver, 13-year-old takes bronze in skateboard park

Teen skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women's park competition on Wednesday, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain's Sky Brown took bronze.

19-year-old Sakura Yosozumi wins park gold in new Olympic sport

Thomson Reuters ·
Kokona Hiraki of Japan competes in women's park skateboarding during the Tokyo Olympic Games at Ariake Urban Sports Park. (Danielle Parhizkaran/USA TODAY Sports)

Teen skaters from Japan and Britain soared to victory in the women's park competition on Wednesday, with hometown heroes Sakura Yosozumi and Kokona Hiraki cinching gold and silver, while Britain's Sky Brown took bronze.

In the gripping finals, Yosozumi, 19, landed two 540s in her impressive first run, earning the highest score of 60.09 to vault to top place.

Hiraki, 12, consistently showed smooth runs throughout Wednesday's competition and took second place with her best score of 59.04.

Skateboarder Sakura Yosozumi of Japan wins gold in women's park on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. (Mike Blake/Reuters)

Britain's Brown, 13, was the favourite to win the women's event but stumbled in her first two runs, with her final display of 540 spins and flip indies failing to vault her to a higher spot on the podium.

Far from the empty swimming pools of 1970s Southern California where this type of skating was born, skateboarding's Olympic debut in Tokyo marks a turning point for the sport.

Great Britain's Sky Brown, 13-years-old, won the bronze medal in women's park. (Mike Blake/Reuters)
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now