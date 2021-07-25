Japan's Yuto Horigome wins 1st Olympic gold in skateboarding

Yuto Horigome of Japan won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men's street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon.

The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who used to sleep with his board when he first fell in love with skating as a young boy.

U.S. skater Jagger Eaton took bronze, the Arizona native adapting best among the Americans to the extreme heat at the Ariake Urban Sports Park. Blazing sun softened rubber joints on the boards' wheel axles, making them harder to control.

One of skateboarding's biggest stars, Nyjah Huston of the U.S., fell repeatedly trying to land tricks and placed 7th in the eight-man final.

American Nyjah Huston competes in the men's street finals at Ariake Urban Sports Park. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Californian was among those who struggled with furnace-like conditions in the skatepark of rails, stairs, ledges and other street furniture that gives the event its name.

"Your feet starting burning up," he said. "Your board like gets so hot that it kind of flexes more. That's kind of why I fell on one of those tricks out there."

Horigome earns high-scoring 9.5

Skateboarding's Olympic debut delivered exactly what the Games' organizers had hoped for: a high-adrenaline show of thrills and lots of spills from athletes plugged into younger audiences. Eaton celebrated his bronze by whipping his phone out of pocket and broadcasting live on Instagram.

While Huston melted down in the heat and pressure, Horigome was ice cool, executing the toughest tricks.

On his highest scoring stunt, the 22-year-old flipped the board from under him on takeoff and slid it down a jagged rail on its nose, a trick called a nollie 270 noseslide.

That earned a high-scoring 9.5. Horigome was the only skater in the final to score nothing but nines in all of his tricks that counted.

Canadian results

Micky Papa of Canada missed the cut for the finals, finishing 10th in the combined rankings of the heats. Only the top eight men advanced from the qualifiers.

The 30-year-old from Vancouver had a total score of 30.39. Fellow Canadian Matt Berger of Kamloops, B.C. ended in 20th, with a score of 4.02.