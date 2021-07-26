Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia's brief time in Tokyo comes to an end in preliminary round

Canadian street skateboarder Annie Guglia's brief time in Tokyo has come to an end following a 19th-place finish in the preliminary round, falling short of qualifying for the final on Monday in Tokyo.

The Montreal native posted a total score of 3.35 between two runs and her top three tricks.

Only the top eight skateboarders out of 20 qualified for the final, with Japan's Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya taking the top two spots with scores of 15.77 and 15.40, along with Brazil's Rayssa Leal finishing in third with a score of 14.91 headed into Monday's final.

The 30-year-old Guglia didn't initially make the cut for the Olympics, failing to qualify in June.

But when a South African athlete was unable to compete in the Games due to injury, it was Guglia who received the call to be an alternate, jumping on a flight on Friday, the day the Olympics opened. She was the lone Canadian competing in the women's street event.

Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

WATCH | Canada's Annie Guglia has been skateboarding for 18 years, and Adam Higgins is her 1st coach:

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020