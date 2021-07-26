Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia's brief time in Tokyo comes to an end in preliminary round
Montreal native made it to Tokyo as alternate following injury to South African athlete
Canadian street skateboarder Annie Guglia's brief time in Tokyo has come to an end following a 19th-place finish in the preliminary round, falling short of qualifying for the final on Monday in Tokyo.
The Montreal native posted a total score of 3.35 between two runs and her top three tricks.
Only the top eight skateboarders out of 20 qualified for the final, with Japan's Funa Nakayama and Momiji Nishiya taking the top two spots with scores of 15.77 and 15.40, along with Brazil's Rayssa Leal finishing in third with a score of 14.91 headed into Monday's final.
But when a South African athlete was unable to compete in the Games due to injury, it was Guglia who received the call to be an alternate, jumping on a flight on Friday, the day the Olympics opened. She was the lone Canadian competing in the women's street event.
Skateboarding is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
WATCH | Canada's Annie Guglia has been skateboarding for 18 years, and Adam Higgins is her 1st coach:
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?