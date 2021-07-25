Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia added to Olympic field after missing cut

A late decision to fly to Tokyo to serve as a skateboarding alternate has paid off for Canada's Annie Guglia.

The 30-year-old Montrealer missed the cut at last month's qualification event for the Summer Games, but jumped at the chance to travel to Japan as a substitute.

She was formally added as a competitor Sunday, filling a vacancy after a South African competitor suffered an injury.

Guglia will be the lone Canadian to compete in the women's street event Monday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

The sport is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Guglia's addition brings the Canadian team's delegation size up to 371.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

WATCH | Meet Canada's 1st Olympic skateboarding team: