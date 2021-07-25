Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia added to Olympic field after missing cut
Montreal native to fill injury-related vacancy in women's street event on Monday
A late decision to fly to Tokyo to serve as a skateboarding alternate has paid off for Canada's Annie Guglia.
The 30-year-old Montrealer missed the cut at last month's qualification event for the Summer Games, but jumped at the chance to travel to Japan as a substitute.
She was formally added as a competitor Sunday, filling a vacancy after a South African competitor suffered an injury.
Guglia will be the lone Canadian to compete in the women's street event Monday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.
The sport is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
Guglia's addition brings the Canadian team's delegation size up to 371.
Bring on the cheers
Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.More from Tokyo 2020
WATCH | Meet Canada's 1st Olympic skateboarding team:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?