Road To The Olympic Games

Skateboarding·New

Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia added to Olympic field after missing cut

Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia has been added to the Olympic field after missing the cut and jumping at the chance to travel to the Tokyo Olympics as an alternate.

Montreal native to fill injury-related vacancy in women's street event on Monday

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian skateboarder Annie Guglia has been added to the Olympic field after missing the cut and jumping at the chance to travel to the Tokyo Olympics as an alternate. (Tiziana Fabi/Getty Images)

A late decision to fly to Tokyo to serve as a skateboarding alternate has paid off for Canada's Annie Guglia.

The 30-year-old Montrealer missed the cut at last month's qualification event for the Summer Games, but jumped at the chance to travel to Japan as a substitute.

She was formally added as a competitor Sunday, filling a vacancy after a South African competitor suffered an injury.

Guglia will be the lone Canadian to compete in the women's street event Monday at the Ariake Urban Sports Park.

The sport is making its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Guglia's addition brings the Canadian team's delegation size up to 371.

More from Tokyo 2020

WATCH | Meet Canada's 1st Olympic skateboarding team:

Meet Canada's 1st Olympic skateboarding team

Sports

1 month ago
7:38
This week on Team Canada Today, Andi Petrillo breaks down Canada's skateboard team and what the expectations are around the sport's Olympic debut. 7:38
