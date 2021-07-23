Canadian skateboarder headed to Tokyo as potential COVID-19 fill-in

Skateboarder Annie Guglia was flying to Tokyo on Friday to serve as a substitute for the street event in case a current competitor tests positive for COVID-19, coach Adam Higgins told CBC.

The first athlete on the substitute list, Spain's Andrea Benitez, was already promoted to the main event after Dutch skateboarder Candy Jacobs contracted the virus, rendering her unable to compete.

Now Guglia, who twice tested negative before departing for Japan, could be close to competing in her sport's Olympic debut. The Montreal native missed out on Tokyo 2020 qualification at the world championships in June, when she was eliminated in the semifinals.

"The fact that she would be here would be amazing for her, amazing for the country. Hopefully it works out," Higgins said.

Higgins added that Guglia might only be able to get in one practice session before Monday's competition.

Guglia, of Montreal, was only selected after Colombia was unable to send the higher-ranked Ana Maria Randon.

"The women's skateboarding scene in Canada is very strong and it's growing. ... Hopefully they can see their hero and one of our favourite skateboarders out there," Higgins said.

A trio of Canadian men — Matt Berger, Micky Papa and Andy Anderson — will compete in the men's events, but no Canadians qualified on the women's side.

Canada's Ryan Decenzo is also in Tokyo as a possible replacement.

