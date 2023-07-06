10-year-old Canadian skateboarding phenom Reese Nelson to compete at X Games

Skateboarding is more than just a way of life for Reese Nelson, it's all she's ever known.

The 10-year-old from Calgary can't remember when she first started skating or when she first dropped into a halfpipe, it's just been omnipresent in her life.

She'll be competing in the women's vert and the best trick events at the upcoming X Games.

Skating in the women's vert is especially important for Nelson, since that event hasn't been held at the X Games since 2010, three years before she was born.

Nelson spoke to The Canadian Press from Carlsbad, California, where she's training with skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

She says she's excited for everybody to see what women can do on vert.

It was a good day: I helped young Reese Nelson learn frontside blunts on vert while relearning them myself. I predict that she will move beyond my teaching abilities very soon. <a href="https://t.co/cCd1h4fEf6">pic.twitter.com/cCd1h4fEf6</a> —@tonyhawk

Hawk created his Vert Alert event in 2021 to try and promote the sport that made him an internationally renowned star.

He made sure his tour has men's and women's events to help re-establish vert skateboarding for women.

Nelson placed third in the women's vert final at this year's Vert Alert and won the women's best trick event to clinch a spot at the X Games, which will be in Ventura, Calif., on July 21-23.

Winning at Vert Alert also introduced Nelson to Hawk, who has become a coach and mentor.

She says she didn't understand what a big deal he is in the skateboarding world at first — not until the first time they were out in public and everybody went crazy about him being there,.

Hawk says it's been a pleasure coaching Nelson, who is very determined when she wants to nail a trick.

