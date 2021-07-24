It's a self-serve medal ceremony as Chinese shooter wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics

China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-metre rifle competition on Saturday, and because of COVID-19 protocols, presented herself with her Olympic hardware.

The usual Olympic ceremony that features medallists having their prize placed over their heads by various dignitaries has been replaced with athletes doing the honours themselves.

We told you these Games would look a little bit different 👀<br><br>Here's <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a>'s first Olympic champion placing her 🥇 over her own head after it's presented by IOC president Thomas Bach <a href="https://t.co/XNygrQ0zpz">pic.twitter.com/XNygrQ0zpz</a> —@CBCOlympics

The silver went to Russian Olympic Committee shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

Yang responded to the pressure by firing 9.8 to snatch the gold with an Olympic record of 251.8.

Norwegian Jeanette Hegg Duestad had set an Olympic qualifying record of 632.9 to reach the final but finished just outside the medals.