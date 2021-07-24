Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Shooting·New

It's a self-serve medal ceremony as Chinese shooter wins 1st gold of Tokyo Olympics

China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-metre rifle competition on Saturday, and afterward presented herself with her Olympic hardware.

China's Yang Qian wins women's 10-metre rifle competition early Saturday in Tokyo

Thomson Reuters ·
Gold medallist Yang Qian of China, centre, poses on the podium with Russia's Anastasiia Galashina, left, and Switzerland's Nina Christen, right, after winning the women's 10-metre air rifle final, the first gold medal won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Tauseef Mustafa/Getty Images)

China's Yang Qian won the first gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics in the women's 10-metre rifle competition on Saturday, and because of COVID-19 protocols, presented herself with her Olympic hardware.

The usual Olympic ceremony that features medallists having their prize placed over their heads by various dignitaries has been replaced with athletes doing the honours themselves.

The silver went to Russian Olympic Committee shooter Anastasiia Galashina and the bronze medal to Switzerland's Nina Christen.

Galashina led the race for the gold in the final until she cracked under pressure and signed off with her lowest score of 8.9 for a total of 251.1.

Yang responded to the pressure by firing 9.8 to snatch the gold with an Olympic record of 251.8.

Norwegian Jeanette Hegg Duestad had set an Olympic qualifying record of 632.9 to reach the final but finished just outside the medals.

Bring on the cheers

Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting.

More from Tokyo 2020
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now