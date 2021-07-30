Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas moves into medal race on a high note

Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas has qualified for the women's laser radial medal race with the help of her best pair of performances to date on Friday in Tokyo.

The Toronto native will head into Sunday's medal race as the fourth seed, with only the top 10 of the 44 competitors having qualified to compete for a medal.

Heading into Friday's races, Douglas was eighth in the overall standings and was in need of two solid performances to maintain her position.

The 27-year-old delivered with a fourth-place finish in race nine to maintain her spot in the overall standings with a time of 49 minutes and 39 seconds. giving her four points for a net total of 80 points.

Saving her best performance for last, Douglas finished second in race 10 with a time of 50:41, nine seconds behind winner Mara Stransky of Australia, while adding two points to her net total of 82 to elevate herself four spots higher in the standings.

Denmark's Ann-Marie Rindom cemented her spot at the top of the standings, followed by the Netherlands' Marit Bowmeester in second, and Sweden's Josefin Olsson rounding out the top three.

The remainder of the top 10 consists of Belgium's Emma Plasschaert in fifth, Silivia Zennaro of Italy in sixth, Finland's Tuula Tenkanen in seventh, Line Flem Hoest of Norway in eighth, Greece's Vasileia Karachaliou in ninth, and Alison Young of Great Britain at 10.