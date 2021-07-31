Canada's Tom Ramshaw nears top-10 with 2 races remaining in men's finn sailing event

Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw put together his best pair of performances to date on Saturday, inching towards a top-10 spot that would allow him to compete in the men's finn medal race.

The Toronto native finished second and ninth in races seven and eight, respectively, putting him just six points behind 10th place.

Races nine and 10 will take place on Sunday.

Millen, ten Hove finish 17th

The Canadian duo of Mariah Millen and Alexandra ten Hove will not advance to Monday's medal race in the women's 49er FX sailing event.

The duo finished in 17th place, crossing the finish line in two minutes 43 seconds, then 3:01 behind first place in races 11 and 12, respectively, on Saturday.

In the men's 49er sailing competition, Canadians Evan DePaul and William Jones finished in last place of the overall standings, following 18th and 19th place finishes in races 11 and 12.

Their time in Tokyo comes to an end having failed to qualify for the medal race on Monday.