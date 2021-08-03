Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw finishes 7th in men's finn medal race, places 10th overall

Canadian sailor Tom Ramshaw wasn't able to carry his gust of momentum into Tuesday's final.

The 29-year-old placed 10th overall following a seventh-place finish in the men's finn medal race at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Toronto native finished in a time of 27 minutes 13 seconds, adding 14 points to his net total of 94.

Sailors go through 10 races prior to the medal race, needing to be within the top 10 of the overall standings to make it to the final race. The competitors with the lowest net total of points place highest in the standings.

Points accumulated from the medal race are doubled and cannot be scratched out even if it's the sailor's worst finish amongst all their races.

An exciting race! Giles Scott of Great Britain has won the Sailing Men's Finn medal race 🇨🇦 ⛵ <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Tokyo2020?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Tokyo2020</a><br><br>Canada's Tom Ramshaw came in 10th<br><br>Watch: <a href="https://t.co/3DtwfOyhBv">https://t.co/3DtwfOyhBv</a> <a href="https://t.co/6fLOZoGNn8">pic.twitter.com/6fLOZoGNn8</a> —@CBCOlympics

Great Britain's Giles Scott captured gold to repeat as Olympic champion, with a mere 36 points, despite a fourth-place finish in the medal race. Hungary's Zsombor Berecz, who won the race, picked up silver. Berecz totalled 39 points.

Bring on the cheers Find live streams, must-watch video highlights, breaking news and more in one perfect Olympic Games package. Following Team Canada has never been easier or more exciting. More from Tokyo 2020

Spain's Joan Cardona claimed bronze, finishing sixth in the medal race but only having 51 net points.

Prior to the medal race, Ramshaw had to make a serious push to even qualify.

Following races seven and eight, Ramshaw was on the outside looking in at 12th place in the overall standings, needing to crack the top 10 to make it to the medal race.

After finishing 13th in race nine, Ramshaw tied his best finish, placing second in race 10 to land him a total of 80 net points, good enough to make it in as the 10th seed.