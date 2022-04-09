Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas wins World Cup gold in Spain
'It's a great start to the new year and new journey to Paris 2024,' says Torontonian
Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas won gold in laser radial at the World Sailing Hempel World Cup on Saturday.
The 28-year-old from Toronto had built up a hefty 25-point lead on the field by winning six races over 10 days heading into the finale. Douglas placed sixth Saturday to secure the victory.
The World Cup was part of the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta featuring over 1,000 sailors in Olympic boat classes.
She finished ahead of runner-up Hannah Snellgrove of Britain and bronze medallist Vasileia Karachaliou of Greece on Saturday.
"What a week," Douglas said. "It's my first podium at a World Cup, and I won it before the medal race which is nuts.
"I entered the regatta with no expectations and just focused on my process. My team did a lot of preparations for my first big competition back and I simply had fun on the water.
"It was challenging conditions each day and I'm exhausted after my first international competition post-Tokyo. It's a great start to the new year and new journey to Paris 2024."
