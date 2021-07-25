Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas finishes 4th in 2nd race of women's laser radial in Tokyo
Toronto native bounces back from 18th-place finish in 1st race
Canadian sailor Sarah Douglas picked up a fourth-place finish in the second of the two opening races in the women's laser radial on Sunday in Tokyo.
It was a strong improvement from her first race of the day when the Toronto native finished 18th with a time of 48 minutes and 17 seconds.
Coming out of the first two splits in 21st, the 27-year-old pulled her way into 17th in the third split, only to end up in 18th for the final two splits.
Sitting 11th after the first split, Douglas moved into eighth by the following split and then maneuveured her way into fourth from the third split onward, finishing with a time of 45:19.
The next two races will take place on Monday.
