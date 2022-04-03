Skip to Main Content
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch men's World Rugby 7s from Vancouver

Watch live rugby sevens action from the men's HSBC World Sevens event in Vancouver

Live coverage begins on Saturday

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Vancouver

1 hour
Live in
1 hour
HSBC Rugby 7s has come to Canada, Watch as teams go head to head from Vancouver, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's rugby sevens action from Vancouver.

The World Rugby Sevens men's tournament begins on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET. 

The Canadian men's team – currently in 14th place in the season standings – will begin their tourney with a match against No. 2-ranked Australia on Saturday at 2:37 p.m. ET.

Next up for Canada is a match against top-ranked South Africa at 5:26 p.m. ET.

The Canadians will finish pool play with a game against Spain, the No. 9 team in the overall standings, at 9:05 p.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Sunday at 11:50 a.m. ET.

You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now