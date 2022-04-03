Watch men's World Rugby 7s from Vancouver
Live coverage begins on Saturday
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of men's rugby sevens action from Vancouver.
The World Rugby Sevens men's tournament begins on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET.
The Canadian men's team – currently in 14th place in the season standings – will begin their tourney with a match against No. 2-ranked Australia on Saturday at 2:37 p.m. ET.
Next up for Canada is a match against top-ranked South Africa at 5:26 p.m. ET.
The Canadians will finish pool play with a game against Spain, the No. 9 team in the overall standings, at 9:05 p.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Sunday at 11:50 a.m. ET.
You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.