Watch men's and women's World Rugby 7s from France

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Sevens event in Toulouse, France.

The World Rugby Sevens men's and women's tournaments begin on Friday at 3:20 a.m. ET.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 3:20 a.m. ET and again on Sunday at 3:20 a.m. ET.

Canada's men's team – currently in 12th place in the season standings – begin their tourney on Friday at 7:28 a.m. ET against England, followed by a match against Argentina at 2:30 p.m. ET.

They return to the pitch on Saturday at 7:28 a.m. ET to face Japan.

On the women's side, the seventh-ranked Canadians begin pool play on Saturday at 3:30 a.m. ET against Spain, followed by a match against Scotland at 11 a.m. ET.

The Canadians wrap up pool play on Saturday with a game against New Zealand at 3:52 a.m. ET.

You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.