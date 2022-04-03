Skip to Main Content
Watch World Rugby 7s from Singapore

Watch live rugby sevens action from the men's HSBC World Sevens event in Singapore.

Live coverage begins on Friday

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Singapore

51 minutes ago
Live
HSBC Rugby 7s is back in action from Singapore's National Stadium. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of rugby sevens action from Singapore.

The World Rugby Sevens men's tournament begins on Friday at 9:50 p.m. ET. 

The Canadian men's team will begin their tourney with a match against South Africa at 12:34 a.m. ET, followed by the United States at 3:18 a.m. ET.

The Canadians will finish pool play with a game against Kenya at 7:05 a.m. ET.

Coverage continues on Saturday at 10:50 p.m. ET.

You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.

