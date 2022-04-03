Watch World Rugby 7s from Singapore
Watch live rugby sevens action from the men's HSBC World Sevens event in Singapore.
Live coverage begins on Friday
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of rugby sevens action from Singapore.
The World Rugby Sevens men's tournament begins on Friday at 9:50 p.m. ET.
The Canadian men's team will begin their tourney with a match against South Africa at 12:34 a.m. ET, followed by the United States at 3:18 a.m. ET.
The Canadians will finish pool play with a game against Kenya at 7:05 a.m. ET.
Coverage continues on Saturday at 10:50 p.m. ET.
You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.