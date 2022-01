Watch World Rugby 7s from Spain

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of rugby sevens action from Malaga, Spain.

The World Rugby Sevens event features both men's and women's competitions and begins on Friday at 2:50 a.m. ET.

Return on Saturday at 2:50 a.m. ET for action from Day 2, and on Sunday for Day 3 beginning at 3:20 a.m. ET.

You can also watch coverage streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 12 p.m. ET. Check you local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.