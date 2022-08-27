Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Watch men's World Rugby 7s from Los Angeles

Watch rugby sevens action from the HSBC World Sevens event in Los Angeles.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Los Angeles

3 hours
Live in
3 hours
Fast paced Rugby 7s action will be coming to you from Los Angeles, CA.

Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the HSBC World Sevens men's event in Los Angeles.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday at 11:35 a.m. ET.

Canada's schedule begins on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. ET with a match against New Zealand, followed by tilts with South Africa (3:26 p.m. ET), and the host U.S. squad (6:37 p.m. ET).

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents: Rugby 7s on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.

