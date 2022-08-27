Watch men's World Rugby 7s from Los Angeles
Watch rugby sevens action from the HSBC World Sevens event in Los Angeles.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the HSBC World Sevens men's event in Los Angeles.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:10 p.m. ET, and continues on Sunday at 11:35 a.m. ET.
Canada's schedule begins on Saturday at 12:42 p.m. ET with a match against New Zealand, followed by tilts with South Africa (3:26 p.m. ET), and the host U.S. squad (6:37 p.m. ET).
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents: Rugby 7s on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and Sunday at 5 p.m. ET.
