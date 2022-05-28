Watch men's World Rugby 7s from London
Watch live rugby sevens action from the HSBC World Sevens event in London.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Sevens event in London.
The World Rugby Sevens men's tournament begins on Saturday at 4 a.m. ET.
The Canadian men come into London fresh off a tie for 15th-place at the Toulouse, France, event last weekend. They begin their tournament on Saturday at 4:32 a.m. with a match against France. Matches against Australia (7:16 a.m. ET) and New Zealand (10:24 a.m. ET) round our pool play for the Canadians on Day 1.
Action resumes for Day 2 of the event on Sunday at 4:20 a.m. ET.
You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.
