Watch women's World Rugby 7s from Langford, B.C.
Watch live rugby sevens action from the women's HSBC World Sevens event in Langford, B.C.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of women's rugby sevens action from Langford, B.C.
The World Rugby Sevens women's tournament begins on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.
Canada – currently in 8th place in the season standings – opens pool play against No. 9 Spain on Saturday at 1:58 p.m. ET, followed by a match against unranked Mexico at 5:02 p.m. ET.
The No. 1-ranked Australians will face the Canadians at 9:03 p.m. ET in the final group-stage match for both teams.
Return on Sunday at 12:20 p.m ET for live action from Day 2 of the event.
You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.
