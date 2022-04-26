Watch women's World Rugby 7s from Langford, B.C.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of women's rugby sevens action from Langford, B.C.

The World Rugby Sevens women's tournament begins on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Canada – currently in 8th place in the season standings – opens pool play against No. 9 Spain on Saturday at 1:58 p.m. ET, followed by a match against unranked Mexico at 5:02 p.m. ET.

The No. 1-ranked Australians will face the Canadians at 9:03 p.m. ET in the final group-stage match for both teams.

Return on Sunday at 12:20 p.m ET for live action from Day 2 of the event.

You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.