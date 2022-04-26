Skip to Main Content
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch women's World Rugby 7s from Langford, B.C.

Watch live rugby sevens action from the women's HSBC World Sevens event in Langford, B.C.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series on CBC: Langford

35 minutes
Live in
35 minutes
Canada will host the world's elite Rugby 7s teams in Langford, BC. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of women's rugby sevens action from Langford, B.C.

The World Rugby Sevens women's tournament begins on Saturday at 12:20 p.m. ET.

Canada – currently in 8th place in the season standings – opens  pool play against No. 9 Spain on Saturday at 1:58 p.m. ET, followed by a match against unranked Mexico at 5:02 p.m. ET.

The No. 1-ranked Australians will face the Canadians at 9:03 p.m. ET in the final group-stage match for both teams.

Return on Sunday at 12:20 p.m ET for live action from Day 2 of the event.

You can also watch coverage and analysis, streaming on CBCSports.ca on Saturday and Sunday at 4 p.m. ET. Check your local listings for broadcast times for CBC TV.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now