Canada drops all 3 games on opening day at rugby 7s series stop in Los Angeles
Canada dropped all three of its Group B round robin games on Saturday at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series stop in Los Angeles. Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S.
So much for a happy Hollywood ending.
Canada, playing in a pool with New Zealand, South Africa and the United States, lost 26-5 to New Zealand, 22-17 to South Africa and 26-17 to the U.S at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Against New Zealand, Canada got one try from Alex Russell in the fourth minute, two minutes after Moses Leo gave New Zealand the lead on his try. Canada trailed 12-5 at halftime.
Josiah Morra, Brock Webster and Anton Ngongo had Canada's tries against South Africa, and Cooper Coats added a conversion. And against the U.S., Josh Thiel, Morra and Webster had the tries, while Webster also had a convert.
Canada will play in a ninth-place qualifier on Sunday against France, the third-place finisher in Pool C.
WATCH | Canada falls to the United States:
