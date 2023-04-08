Canadian men lose to Fiji and Samoa but rally to beat Spain at Singapore 7s

Canada lost to Samoa and Fiji but rallied to defeat Spain in a battle of relegation-threatened rivals Saturday at the HSBC Singapore Sevens.

The Canadian men came to Singapore in 14th place after eight events in the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series while Spain was 11th. After Singapore, there are just two stops left on the circuit — Toulouse, France, and London.

Both teams are fighting to remain in the World Series given the number of core sides will be reduced to 12 from 16 next season to align with the women's competition and the Olympic field.

The 15th-ranked team following the 10th round in Toulouse will be relegated. The teams ranked 12th, 13th and 14th at the end of Toulouse will enter a four-team relegation playoff together with the Challenger Series 2023 winners in the series finale in London. Only the playoff winner will retain core status.

WATCH | World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore - Canada vs. Spain:

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore: Spain vs. Canada Duration 21:22 Watch Spain take on Canada in pool play at the HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series from Singapore.

The Canadians finished third in a tough Pool B in Singapore after losses of 21-12 to No. 3 Fiji and 39-7 to No. 7 Samoa sandwiched around the 21-7 victory over Spain.

The Cup quarter-finals are Samoa versus No. 12 Uruguay, No. 2 Argentina versus No. 6 Australia, No. 4 France versus Fiji and No. 1 New Zealand versus No. 10 Britain.

Canada will face No. 13 Kenya, led by former Canada coach Damian McGrath, in the ninth-place quarterfinal. McGrath was in charge of the Canadian men in 2017 when they won in Singapore, defeating the U.S. for their first-ever Cup win on the World Series.

The top four teams in the standings at the end of the current season qualify automatically for the 2024 Paris Olympics. The rest will try to join them via the regional tournaments with Canada hosting the North American qualifier in Langford, B.C., in August.

WATCH | World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore - Canada vs. Fiji:

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore: Fiji vs. Canada Duration 22:21 Watch Fiji take on Canada in pool play at the HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series from Singapore.

Canada took an early lead against Fiji, which won 40-7 when they met last week in Hong Kong, on a try by captain Phil Berna in the second minute. But the Pacific Islanders struck back with two tries to lead 14-5 at the half.

A converted try by David Richard after the break cut the lead to 14-12 but Joseva Talacolo's 12th-minute try upped the Fiji lead to 21-12.

Canada's Max Stewart opened his World Series try-scoring account in the first minute against Spain with Richard adding to the lead in fourth minute. Canada led 14-7 at the half after a late Spanish try. Kalin Sager added a second-half try to complete the win.

Samoa ran in seven tries in the final pool game with Lockie Kraatz scoring the lone Canadian try. The Samoans were coming off a 28-7 win over Fiji that snapped a 15-game losing streak against the reigning Singapore champions.

WATCH | World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore - Canada vs. Samoa:

HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Singapore: Samoa vs. Canada Duration 22:09 Watch Samoa take on Canada in pool play at the HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series from Singapore.

No team has ever successfully defended a Cup win in Singapore in consecutive events.

World Series leader New Zealand won all three pool games and can book tis ticket the Olympics with two rounds to go with a victory in Singapore.

Samoa and Argentina also won all three pool games while France won two and drew with the Americans.

Uruguay defeated the ninth-ranked U.S. for the first time since 2006 en route to the Cup quarter-finals.