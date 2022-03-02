Mexico to replace Russia at Langford, B.C. rugby sevens event
Russia has been barred from all international rugby until further notice
Mexico will replace Russia in the 12-team field for the HSBC Canada Women's Sevens next month in Langford, B.C.
World Rugby announced Monday that Russia had been barred from all international rugby and cross-border club rugby activities until further notice in the wake of the invasion of Ukraine.
"We fully support World Rugby's strong stance and decision to suspend Russia from all international rugby and cross-border club activities," Rugby Canada chair Sally Dennis said in a statement. "Rugby Canada, its provincial unions and clubs will not compete against Russia at any level until peace is restored.
"We add our collective voice to the call for the restoration to the Ukrainian people of peace, sovereignty and territorial integrity and condemnation of Russia's actions."
The Langford field will also feature Australia, Brazil, Ireland, England, Fiji, France, Japan, New Zealand, Spain and the U.S. Japan, which joins the field as an invitational team, will compete on the Sevens Series for the first time since 2020.
The Langford tournament, which is scheduled for April 30-May 1, is taking place for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
