New Zealand eliminates Canada from medal contention in men's rugby 7s

The Canadian men's rugby sevens team will not be competing for an Olympic medal in Tokyo after a 21-10 loss to New Zealand in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Stadium on Tuesday.

New Zealand came out strong and pinned down Canada right away, backed by some offside penalties. Shortly thereafter, Andrew Knewstubb ran in the first try of the game and the All Blacks converted the extra point for a 7-0 lead.

A pair of tries from New Zealand co-captain Scott Curry gave the All Blacks a 21-0 lead heading into halftime.

To begin the second half, New Zealand kept up their pressure but penalties hurt Canada and kept them from marching down the field. The All Blacks played a more conservative half as they tried to preserve their lead.

Late tries from Pat Kay, of Duncan, B.C., and Vancouver's Harry Jones got Canada on the scoresheet, but they were unable to complete the comeback.

Canada will now move on to play in the placement games on Wednesday in Tokyo.