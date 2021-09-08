Watch World Rugby 7s from Vancouver

Click on the video player above to watch men's and women's World Rugby Sevens action from Vancouver.

Live coverage of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament begins on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET.

The men's tournament features 12 of the world's top teams divided into three pools. Canada will be competing in Pool C along with the U.S., Germany and Chile.

Pool A consists of South Africa, Kenya, Spain and Mexico, while Pool B has Great Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong and Jamaica.

The women's fast four tournament features Canada, the U.S., Great Britain and Mexico.

It is the first of two Canadian stops as part of the World Rugby Sevens Series, and CBC Sports will also provide live coverage when Edmonton hosts the second tournament for the series title at Commonwealth Stadium Sept. 25-26.

