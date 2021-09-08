Skip to Main Content
Rugby·Coming Up

Watch World Rugby 7s from Vancouver

Watch men's and women's World Rugby Sevens action from Vancouver.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

HSBC World Rugby Sevens on CBC: Vancouver

2 hours
Live in
2 hours
The world's top rugby sevens teams meet up in Vancouver, British Columbia as they try to climb up the HSBC Rugby Sevens world tour rankings. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch men's and women's World Rugby Sevens action from Vancouver.

Live coverage of the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament begins on Saturday at 11:50 a.m. ET.

The men's tournament features 12 of the world's top teams divided into three pools. Canada will be competing in Pool C along with the U.S., Germany and Chile.

Pool A consists of South Africa, Kenya, Spain and Mexico, while Pool B has Great Britain, Ireland, Hong Kong and Jamaica.

The women's fast four tournament features Canada, the U.S., Great Britain and Mexico.

It is the first of two Canadian stops as part of the World Rugby Sevens Series, and CBC Sports will also provide live coverage when Edmonton hosts the second tournament for the series title at Commonwealth Stadium Sept. 25-26.

WATCH | CBC Sports' preview of men's, women's rugby 7s tournament:

Previewing Canada Rugby Sevens return to the pitch

2 days ago
7:03
CBC’s Anastasia Bucsis is joined by former Rugby Canada player Andrea Burk to preview the Canadian men’s and women’s rugby sevens tournament as the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series returns in Vancouver. 7:03
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    now