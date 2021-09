Watch World Rugby 7s from Edmonton

Click on the video player above to watch men's and women's rugby sevens action from Edmonton.

Live coverage of HSBC World Sevens event begins on Saturday at 10:50 a.m. ET, and continues on Sunday at 11:10 a.m. ET.

Catch more coverage on CBC TV at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday and 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.

WATCH | CBC Sports' preview of Edmonton 7s tournament: