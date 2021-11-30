Watch World Rugby 7s from Dubai

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 11:50 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of rugby sevens action from Dubai.

The World Rugby Sevens event features both men's and women's competitions.

Return on Friday at 11:50 p.m. ET for playoff action from Dubai. We will feature encore coverage of the event on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Last weekend's season opener in Dubai saw the Canadian women's team finish in eighth place, while the men were 11th.