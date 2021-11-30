Skip to Main Content
Rugby·Live

Watch World Rugby 7s from Dubai

Watch live action from the men's and women's rugby sevens HSBC World Sevens event in Dubai.

Coverage of men's, women's tournaments begins Thursday

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Men's & Women's World Rugby Sevens on CBC: Dubai

34 seconds ago
Live
The world's top rugby sevens teams meet up in Dubai, UAE as they try to climb up the HSBC Rugby Sevens world tour rankings. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Thursday at 11:50 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of rugby sevens action from Dubai.

The World Rugby Sevens event features both men's and women's competitions.

Return on Friday  at 11:50 p.m. ET for playoff action from Dubai. We will feature encore coverage of the event on Saturday beginning at 12 p.m. ET.

Last weekend's season opener in Dubai saw the Canadian women's team finish in eighth place, while the men were 11th.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    now