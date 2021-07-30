Canadian women's rugby 7s fall to France, but Olympic quarter-finals still possible

Canada's women's rugby sevens team's path to another podium appears murkier following a 31-0 loss to France in pool play at the Olympics on Friday in Tokyo.

France (3-0) secured top spot in Pool B, while Fiji (2-1) defeated Brazil earlier and finished second. The top two teams in each of the three pools advance to the quarter-finals, with the final two spots awarded to the remaining teams with the best records.

Canada (1-2) will have to wait for the remaining pool matches to conclude to see if they will advance to the quarter-finals.

France received the kickoff from Canadian captain Ghislaine Landry to start the match, and had sustained offensive possession before a darting run by Séraphine Okemba opened the score for France. Jade Ulutule then converted to make it 7-0.

The subsequent Canadian possession was cut short by a penalty at the breakdown, but France knocked it on shortly thereafter. France pinned the Canadians on their own try line after the scrum, but couldn't capitalize.

A mistake on a lineout gave possession back to France, who capitalized off the scrum on a line-breaking dash from Anne-Cécile Ciofani. The unconverted try made the score 12-0.

An attempt by Elissa Alarie to get the edge on the outside was bottled up by the French defence, who forced a lineout. The frenetic possessions that followed ultimately resulted in a try for Ulutule, who converted to push the lead to 19-0 at the half.

Turnovers critical in final pool match

Canada received the ball to start the second half, but struggled to break the French line. Landry was eventually able to pick the ball off the deck and sprint inside the French 22-metre line.

Canada then turned the ball over within metres of the try line on another penalty at the breakdown.

Another turnover, this time deep within Canada's end, set France up with an attacking scrum that led to a try from Carla Neisen on a clever show-and-go move. Shannon Izar then converted to make it 26-0.

Turnovers continued to be an issue for Canada, as France took advantage in the form of an unconverted try by Chloé Jacquet for the final scoreline.