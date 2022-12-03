Canadian women beat Japan for 9th place at Dubai rugby 7s

Australia downed New Zealand 26-19 in the final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai on Saturday.

It was close until the second half when Australia pulled away with tries by Maddison Levi and Demi Hayes to lead 26-12.

It was their third consecutive Dubai title.

"Like our coaches say," Madison Ashby said, "we're the queens of the desert."

The Canadian women downed Japan 15-10 in the ninth-place playoff after beginning their tourney with a 12-7 loss to the United States and 33-0 loss to Australia.

Canada closed out pool play with a 26-10 win over China.

WATCH | HSBC Women's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. U.S.:

HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai: Canada vs. United States Duration 22:11 Watch Canada face the United States at the HSBC Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

On the men's side, South Africa won the tourney for a fourth straight time after putting away Ireland 21-5 in the final later Saturday.

The South Africans dominated possession in the first half and scored three converted tries to lead 21-0 at the break. Then their defence took over and Ireland could score only once.

Their first victory on the rugby sevens world series lifted them into the lead with Australia, the winner of the opening leg in Hong Kong a month ago.

Tough start to Saturday for Canadian men

Canada cruised past Brazil for a 36-5 win in the ninth-place semifinal.

The Canadian men's team defeated Uganda 28-0 in the 13th-place semifinal before losing the final 38-7 to Spain.

Canada began the day with a 17-7 loss to Kenya in a ninth-place quarter-final match.

The Canadians also came up short against the U.S., suffering a 19-14 loss to begin their tournament. The Canadians then suffered a 33-5 defeat to Samoa before rallying for a 28-14 win over Japan.

WATCH | HSBC Men's World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai — Canada vs. United States:

HSBC Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series Dubai: Canada vs. United States Duration 21:18 Watch Canada face the United States at the HSBC Men’s World Rugby Sevens Series in Dubai.

Both the Canadian men's and women's teams finished pool play with a 1-2 record.

Shilton van Wyk scored the opening try after 20 seconds for the South African men, with a dummy in his own half and break to the posts. Van Wyk also got the second try on a scissors move and wrong-footed three defenders.

Siviwe Soyizwapi got the third try in first half stoppage time from an intercept when Ireland was pushing to get back into the final. Ricardo James Duarttee converted all three.

Ireland's only points came midway through the second half, after Jack Kelly powered through from a quick-tapped penalty.

"We slipped a few tackles here and there. However, we're really happy with the defence we put out there," Soyizwapi said. "It was part of the plan and I can say it worked."

The series moves to Cape Town next weekend.