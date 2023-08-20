Content
Canadian men, women advance to finals at rugby 7s Olympic qualifier in Langford, B.C.

Both the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads have successfully advanced to Sunday night's final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Olympic qualifying tournament in Langford, B.C.

Women's final starts at 7:52 p.m. ET; men's final begins at 8:28 p.m. ET

Mark Brennae · The Canadian Press ·
A men's rugby player fends off a defender.
Canada's Elias Hancock holds off Mexico's Cristopher Cole during a win in men's semifinal rugby action at the Rugby Sevens Paris 2024 Olympic qualification event at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Sunday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

The Canadian women dumped St. Lucia 41-7 this afternoon, earning a spot in the final later today (7:52 p.m. ET)."

The men, meanwhile, disposed of Mexico 54-5 and will take on the U.S. in the title game (at 8:28 p.m. ET).

CBC Sports has full coverage throughout the weekend.

WATCH: The comforts of home at Starlight Stadium: 

Playing at home, Canadian rugby looking to punch ticket to Paris

4 days ago
Duration 1:26
Canada's men's and women's rugby teams are attempting to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, on home soil.

With victories, the Canadian contingents can guarantee themselves spots at next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

A loss by either team means they would have to win a repechage tournament later this year to qualify for Paris.

The U.S. men have already qualified for the Games.

WATCH: Nations combine to grow women's game: 

Come inside the huddle with Canada's women's Rugby 7s team

4 days ago
Duration 1:50
Coach Jack Hanratty talks to his squad after a hard-fought loss to team Australia.
