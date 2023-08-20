Canadian men, women advance to finals at rugby 7s Olympic qualifier in Langford, B.C.

Both the Canadian men's and women's rugby sevens squads have successfully advanced to Sunday night's finals of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) Olympic qualifying tournament in Langford, B.C.

The Canadian women dumped St. Lucia 41-7 this afternoon, earning a spot in the final later today (7:52 p.m. ET)."

The men, meanwhile, disposed of Mexico 54-5 and will take on the U.S. in the title game (at 8:28 p.m. ET).

WATCH: The comforts of home at Starlight Stadium: Playing at home, Canadian rugby looking to punch ticket to Paris Duration 1:26 Canada's men's and women's rugby teams are attempting to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, on home soil.

With victories, the Canadian contingents can guarantee themselves spots at next summer's Olympic Games in Paris.

A loss by either team means they would have to win a repechage tournament later this year to qualify for Paris.

The U.S. men have already qualified for the Games.