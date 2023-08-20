Content
Canadian women's, men's rugby 7s teams perfect on 1st day of Olympic qualifiers

The Canadian men and women sevens rugby squads got through their competitions unscathed and with varying degrees of difficulty Saturday in a crucial North American Caribbean Olympic qualifying tourney in Langford, B.C., just outside of Victoria.

Canadian women outscore opponents 192-0 at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C.

Mark Brennae · The Canadian Press ·
Two women's rugby players high-five one another.
Team Canada's Chloe Daniels, left, celebrates her try with teammate Asia Hogan-Rochester against Jamaica during women's rugby action at the Rugby Sevens Paris 2024 Olympic qualification event at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., on Saturday. (Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press)

Canada's women's team secured a berth in Sunday's semifinal by crushing Mexico 80-0, punctuating one-sided wins over St. Lucia and Jamaica and outscoring its opponents 192-0 on the afternoon.

WATCH | Canadian women dominate Mexico:

Rugby Americas North Sevens Langford: Women - Canada vs. Mexico

1 hour ago
Duration 21:50
Watch the Canadian women host Mexico in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualification event at the Rugby Americas North Sevens in Langford, B.C.

The men won each of their games but will need a victory over St. Lucia on Sunday to advance to the semifinals.

CBC Sports has full coverage throughout the weekend.

WATCH: The comforts of home at Starlight Stadium: 

Playing at home, Canadian rugby looking to punch ticket to Paris

3 days ago
Duration 1:26
Canada's men's and women's rugby teams are attempting to qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, on home soil.

The men opened the day with a 38-0 drubbing of Barbados in front of a lively crowd of 3,352 at Starlight Stadium, but that cheering fell silent when an upstart Mexican team kept pace with the hosts, forcing Canada to find a last-minute try to secure a 21-12 victory.

WATCH | Canadian men top Jamaica: 

Rugby Americas North Sevens Langford: Men - Canada vs. Barbados

4 hours ago
Duration 23:30
Watch the Canadian men host Barbados in a Paris 2024 Olympic qualification event at the Rugby Americas North Sevens in Langford, B.C.

St. Vincent & The Grenadines pulled out of the tournament, forcing some schedule shifts that reshaped the women's afternoon into a round-robin, with Jamaica, St. Lucia and Mexico joining Canada.

The Canadian women won't have to contend with the powerful U.S. team that is already Paris-bound, after its top-four finish in this season's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

WATCH: Nations combine to grow women's game: 

Behind its brutality, growing the game of rugby paramount to the sports' women

3 days ago
Duration 1:57
Canada's women's rugby players are dedicated to leaving the sport stronger than it was before, and are working hard at making that happen.

Canada's No. 14-ranked men, however, will have to get past the 10th-ranked U.S., which came closer to booking a ticket in Sunday's semifinals with lopsided (62-0 and 40-0) victories over Bermuda and Mexico, respectively.

The last teams standing Sunday qualify for next summer's Paris Games.

Second- and third-place finishers qualify for one-last invitation to Paris, in an Olympic repechage tournament to be held next year.

WATCH: Come inside the huddle with Canada's women's 7s: 

Come inside the huddle with Canada's women's Rugby 7s team

3 days ago
Duration 1:50
Coach Jack Hanratty talks to his squad after a hard-fought loss to team Australia.

With files from CBC Sports

