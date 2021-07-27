Canadian men's rugby 7s keeps Olympic quarter-final hopes alive with win over Japan

Sensing that their Olympic window could be closing, Canada's men's rugby sevens team defeated Japan 36-12 in a high-octane performance to keep its quarter-final hopes alive.

Canada dropped its first two matches at Tokyo 2020 to Great Britain and Fiji — as did host Japan. The top two teams in each of the three pools advance to the quarter-finals, with the final two spots awarded to the remaining teams with the best records. In the event of matching records, point differential acts as the tie-breaker.

Canada won't know its fate until the conclusion of the remaining pool matches in Tokyo.

A deft one-armed offload from Mike Fuailefau set up Connor Braid for the opening try midway through the first half. Co-captain Nate Hirayama then executed a difficult conversion to make it a 7-0 lead.

Braid then scored his second of the match after a near-identical offload from Justin Douglas. Hirayama couldn't convert that try as Canada took a 12-0 lead.

A high tackle by Japan led to a yellow card and a man advantage for the Canadians. Theo Sauder made the most of the overlap to score Canada's third try of the half, and a Hirayama conversion made it 19-0.

Kazushi Hano scored for Japan to open the second half and cut the lead to 19-5. But Jones completed his hat trick shortly thereafter on a pass from co-captain Harry Jones to make it 24-5.

After more sustained possession, Douglas lofted a deft skip pass to Phil Berna, who held off a Japanese defender to touch it down and extend the lead to 29-5. Douglas then scored a try of his own, taking his time to touch it down under the posts so Pat Kay could convert easily and make it 36-5.

Japan's captain Chihito Matsui took it quickly off the restart to score a try, which was subsequently converted.