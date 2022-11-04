Content
Watch the men's Rugby 7s World Cup from Hong Kong

Canada's men's rugby sevens teams is competing at the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup event in Hong Kong - watch live action beginning Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET.

Live coverage begins Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports

HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens on CBC: DAY 1 - Hong Kong

Watch as some of the world’s greatest rugby players go head-to-head at the magnificent Hong Kong Stadium for Day 1 action.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC Rugby Sevens World Cup stop in Hong Kong.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET and resumes at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Playoffs and medal matches begin on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Canada's men's team begins pool play against Argentina on Friday at 4:04 a.m. ET. Next up for the Canadians is a date with Ireland on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and a match against Kenya on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET.

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

