Watch the 2022 Rugby 7s World Cup
Live coverage of the men’s & women’s tournaments begin Friday
Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET and continues through Sunday.
Canada's men's and women's teams are both competing at the event, with the men beginning with a pre-round of 16 match against Zimbabwe on Friday at 3:07 a.m. ET.
The winner of that match meets France at 9:02 a.m. ET in the round of 16. The loser of the play-in returns to the pitch for the bowl quarter-finals on Saturday at 2:37 a.m ET.
The Canadian women's team takes on China at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday for a spot in the championship quarter-finals on Saturday (4:05 p.m. ET). The loser moves on to the challenge quarter-final match on Saturday at 4:59 a.m. ET.
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents: Rugby 7s on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET. Or on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.
