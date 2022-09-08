Watch the 2022 Rugby 7s World Cup

The top men’s and women’s teams from around the world head to South Africa to be crowned world champions.

Click on the video player above to watch coverage of the 2022 Rugby Sevens World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:30 a.m. ET and continues through Sunday.

Canada's men's and women's teams are both competing at the event, with the men beginning with a pre-round of 16 match against Zimbabwe on Friday at 3:07 a.m. ET.

The winner of that match meets France at 9:02 a.m. ET in the round of 16. The loser of the play-in returns to the pitch for the bowl quarter-finals on Saturday at 2:37 a.m ET.

The Canadian women's team takes on China at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday for a spot in the championship quarter-finals on Saturday (4:05 p.m. ET). The loser moves on to the challenge quarter-final match on Saturday at 4:59 a.m. ET.

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents: Rugby 7s on Friday at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET. Or on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET.