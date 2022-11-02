Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hong Kong 7s returns after 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic

Canada will open the HSBC World Rugby Seven Series against Argentina on Friday as the Hong Kong Sevens returns after a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Canadian Press ·
This picture taken on April 7, 2019, shows fans attending the third day of the Hong Kong Sevens rugby tournament. The event returns this year for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic. (AFP via Getty Images)

Organizers are hoping the 16-country tournament is not disrupted by tropical storm Nalgae as it travels northwest through the South China Sea.

The Hong Kong event has long been the jewel on the sevens circuit with full stands and a party-like atmosphere. The pandemic put that on hold in 2020 and '21.

But in September, Hong Kong eased COVID restrictions on travellers.

Overseas arrivals in the city were previously required to serve a mandatory quarantine in designated hotels. At one point, the city had among the world's longest quarantine periods at 21 days of mandatory isolation.

Incoming travellers now only need to present a negative COVID-19 result from a rapid antigen test conducted 24 hours before their flight.

Live coverage of the event begins on CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app on Friday at 3:30 a.m. ET and resumes at 10:50 p.m. ET.

Playoffs and medal matches begin on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET.

Canada's men's team begins pool play against Argentina on Friday at 4:04 a.m. ET. Next up for the Canadians is a date with Ireland on Friday at 11 p.m. ET, and a match against Kenya on Saturday at 2:45 a.m. ET.

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

With files from CBC Sports

