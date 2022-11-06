Watch the men's World Rugby 7s Series from Hong Kong
Canada's men's rugby sevens team is competing at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong - watch live action continuing on Saturday.
Live coverage continues Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong.
Live coverage continues on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET with playoffs and medal matches.
Canada's men's team began their tournament with a 36-0 shutout loss to Argentina on Friday, before falling 19-17 to Ireland on Saturday.
The Canadians rebounded with a 19-14 win over Kenya to wrap up pool play.
Next up for the Canadian squad is a ninth-place quarter-final playoff match against Hong Kong on Saturday at 10:35 p.m. ET.
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?