Watch the men's World Rugby 7s Series from Hong Kong

Canada's men's rugby sevens team is competing at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong - watch live action continuing on Saturday.

Live coverage continues Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

HSBC Men's Rugby Sevens: DAY 3 - Hong Kong

35 minutes ago
Live
Watch as some of the world’s greatest rugby players go head-to-head at the magnificent Hong Kong Stadium for Day 3 FINALS action.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Hong Kong.

Live coverage continues on Saturday at 9:35 p.m. ET with playoffs and medal matches.

Canada's men's team began their tournament with a 36-0 shutout loss to Argentina on Friday, before falling 19-17 to Ireland on Saturday.

The Canadians rebounded with a 19-14 win over Kenya to wrap up pool play.

Next up for the Canadian squad is a ninth-place quarter-final playoff match against Hong Kong on Saturday at 10:35 p.m. ET.

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET and on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

