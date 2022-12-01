Watch the World Rugby 7s Series from Dubai

Watch as some of the world’s best rugby players go head-to-head in beautiful Dubai, UAE for Day 1 action.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.

The Canadian women's team starts their tournament on Friday with a match against the United States at 12 a.m. ET. The team will then face Australia (4:27 a.m. ET) and close out pool play against China (9:06 a.m. ET)

Canada's men's team begins with matches against the United States (1:06 a.m. ET), Samoa (4:27 a.m. ET), and Japan (9:28 a.m. ET).

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.