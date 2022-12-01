Watch the World Rugby 7s Series from Dubai
Watch Canada's men's and women's rugby sevens teams compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.
Live coverage begins Thursday at 11:50 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Dubai.
The Canadian women's team starts their tournament on Friday with a match against the United States at 12 a.m. ET. The team will then face Australia (4:27 a.m. ET) and close out pool play against China (9:06 a.m. ET)
Canada's men's team begins with matches against the United States (1:06 a.m. ET), Samoa (4:27 a.m. ET), and Japan (9:28 a.m. ET).
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
