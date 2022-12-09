Watch the World Rugby 7s Series from Cape Town
Watch Canada's men's and women's rugby sevens teams compete at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.
Live coverage begins Friday at 4:50 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.
Coverage begins on Friday at 4:50 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday.
The Canadian women's team begins their tournament against France at 5 a.m. ET on Friday followed by a match against the U.S. at 10:08 a.m. ET. The team wraps pool play on Saturday with a game against Japan at 4:57 a.m. ET.
The Canadian men's team begin play in Cape Town on Friday at 1:03 p.m. ET against the host South Africans. They resume play on the Saturday with a pair of matches -- against France (3:57 a.m. ET) and Fiji (9:38 a.m. ET).
For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
