Watch the World Rugby 7s Series from Cape Town

Watch as some of the world’s greatest rugby players go head-to-head at the in Cape Town, South Africa for Day 1 sevens action.

Click on the video player above to watch live coverage of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event in Cape Town, South Africa.

Coverage begins on Friday at 4:50 a.m. ET, and continues through Sunday.

The Canadian women's team begins their tournament against France at 5 a.m. ET on Friday followed by a match against the U.S. at 10:08 a.m. ET. The team wraps pool play on Saturday with a game against Japan at 4:57 a.m. ET.

The Canadian men's team begin play in Cape Town on Friday at 1:03 p.m. ET against the host South Africans. They resume play on the Saturday with a pair of matches -- against France (3:57 a.m. ET) and Fiji (9:38 a.m. ET).

For more rugby sevens action, watch CBC Sports Presents on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.