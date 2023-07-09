Content
Canadian women's 8 team claims silver at World Cup event in Switzerland

The Canadian women's eight team secured a silver medal on Sunday at the World Rowing Cup III in Lucerne, Switzerland, finishing just under one second back of gold-medallist Great Britain.

2020 Olympic gold-medallists finish less than 1 second back of Great Britain

CBC Sports ·
A Canadian women's rowing team is pictured racing alongside another boat.
The Canadian women's eight team, featuring Kristen Kit, right, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Sydney Payne and Avalon Wasteneys from the gold-medal winning squad from the 2020 Olympics pictured above, won silver at the World Rowing Cup III in Switzerland on Sunday. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The final was a four boat race, contested between 2020 Olympic gold medallist Canada, the 2022 world championships gold medallist Romanians, and the World Rowing Cup II champion and runner-up Australia and Great Britain respectively, who topped the podium in the Varese, Italy, event in June.

The Australians held a commanding lead throughout the first 1,000 metres, with Great Britain drawing level with the Canadians and Romanians for second-place after a poor start.

As Romania fell off shortly afterwards, the Canadian and British squads continued to push to close the gap to within a half-second back of Australia at the 1,500m mark, and both teams overtook the reigning champions with 300m left to go.

Now in the homestretch, both teams continued to match one another stroke-for-stroke, with Great Britain ultimately prevailing with a time of 6:02.82. Canada crossed the finish line at 6:03.57, with Australia taking bronze in a time of 6:06.09.

WATCH | Canada takes women's 8 silver in Lucerne:

Canadian women's eight team takes rowing silver in Lucerne

2 hours ago
Duration 7:11
Canada finished less than a second back of the winners for a podium spot at the world cup event in Switzerland.

This marks the first medal on the 2023 World Cup circuit for the Canadian women's eight team after finishing third in the final in Italy in June, but not officially securing a medal due to the race only being contested between three boats.

The silver was also Canada's lone medal in the A finals on the day at the event, as the men's eight team finished sixth to wrap up the competition.

Canadian women's eight team

  • Alexis Cronk - London, Ont.
  • Kirsten Edwards - Port Moody, B.C.
  • Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski - Calgary
  • Kristen Kit (Coxswain) - St. Catharines, Ont.
  • Sydney Payne - Toronto
  • Morgan Rosts - Jordan, Ont.
  • Jessica Sevick - Strathmore, Alta.
  • Kristina Walker - Wolfe Island, Ont.
  • Avalon Wasteneys - Campbell River, B.C.
