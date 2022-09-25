Canada races to women's eight bronze at world rowing championships

Canada's women's eight rowing team continued its medal-winning ways at the world championships on Sunday.

After following their Tokyo 2020 Olympic gold with a World Cup silver in July, the Canadian crew added a bronze medal in Racice, Czech Republic.

Canada takes bronze in women's 8 rowing at world championships Duration 5:45 The Canadian crew held off the Americans to take home bronze in Racice, Czech Republic.

Alexis Cronk, Kirsten Edwards, Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Sydney Payne, Morgan Rosts, Jessica Sevick, Gabrielle Smith, Avalon Wasteneys and coxswain Kristen Kit finished in six minutes 7.51 seconds.

The bronze performance was 6.37 seconds slower than victorious Romania, which finished sixth in Tokyo. The Dutch team was second on Sunday in 6:05.04.

Canada edged the fourth-place Americans by 2.29 seconds to secure a place on the podium after finishing behind the U.S. in a preliminary race on Tuesday.

Earlier Sunday, the Canadian men's eight team finished fifth in its event. Great Britain struck gold, with the Netherlands and Australia rounding out the podium.

Canada's team included Curtis Ames, Terek Been, Jakub Buczek, Will Crothers, Ryan Clegg, Luke Gadsdon, Josh King, Peter Lancashire and coxswain Laura Court.