Romanian duo rows to Olympic gold in women's double sculls; Canada places 6th

Romania's Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis powered their way to the first rowing gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday as the pair captured the women's double sculls crown.

Bodnar and Radis finished in six minutes 41.03 seconds — more than three seconds ahead of New Zealand's Brooke Donoghue and Hannah Osborne, who took silver in 6:44.82.

Roos de Jong and Lisa Scheenaard of the Netherlands earned bronze with a time of 6:45.73.

The rowing medal events had been delayed for a day because of bad weather forecasts amid a tropical storm. Once back on the water, Bodnar and Radis — both 22 — bolted from the start and never let up in a dominating performance. Their sprint to victory left the only fight for the silver medal.

Canadian rowers Gabrielle Smith and Jessica Sevick placed sixth in the final. They were the first Canadians to reach a rowing final at the Tokyo Games.

In Tuesday's second semifinal, Smith of Unionville, Ont., and Sevick of Strathmore, Alta., finished in second place with a time of 7:09.44 seconds, just 1.35 seconds behind de Jong and Scheenaard.

