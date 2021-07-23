Canadian rower Trevor Jones cruises to single sculls heat win to advance to quarters

Canada had a good day in the first qualifying round of rowing at the Tokyo Olympics as all three boats in competition are moving on.

Trevor Jones kicked off the festivities for Canada by winning his heat to advance to the quarter-finals in men's single sculls. The 23-year-old from Pointe-Claire, Que., passed Lithuania's Mindaugas Griškonis midway through the 2,000-metre race to win in a time of seven minutes 4.12 seconds.

Jones, who is making his Olympic debut and is Canada's first male single sculler since Derek Porter in Sydney 2000, trailed Griškonis at the 500-metre mark by 1.5 seconds, but at 1,000 metres led by 1.64 seconds. Turkey's Onat Kazakli finished third. The top three boats qualify for the quarter-finals.

In women's singles, Hamilton, Ont.'s Carling Zeeman also moved on to the quarter-finals by finishing second in her heat. Zeeman, 30, is in her second Olympics after finishing 10th in Rio in 2016. She finished in a time of 7:40.72 behind Austria's Magdalena Lobnig.

Moving on 🇨🇦🙌<br><br>Trevor Jones wins his heat and advances to the quarter-finals in the men's single sculls <br><br>Watch: <a href="https://t.co/e4dUTOOPVo">https://t.co/e4dUTOOPVo</a> <a href="https://t.co/Xg2eltPLot">pic.twitter.com/Xg2eltPLot</a> —@CBCOlympics

In women's doubles, Toronto's Gabrielle Smith and Vancouver's Jessica Sevick finished second in their heat in a time of 6:57.69 despite sitting dead last early in the race. They advance to the semifinals.

However, the pair began to make a run and at the halfway mark they were second and held on the rest of the way.

