Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens have won bronze in the women's pair event at the Tokyo Olympics, Canada's 10th medal at these Games.

New Zealand's Grace Prendergast and Kerri Gowler claimed gold, while Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) rowers Vasilisa Stepanova and Elena Oryabinskaya took silver at the Sea Forest Waterway in Tokyo on Thursday.

A MAGICAL ROW FOR BRONZE 🇨🇦🥉<br><br>Canada's Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens claim bronze in Tokyo in the women's pair rowing 🙌<a href="https://t.co/5gsP6gjKvs">https://t.co/5gsP6gjKvs</a> <a href="https://t.co/bLmZdKRd7t">pic.twitter.com/bLmZdKRd7t</a> —@CBCOlympics

Filmer, from Victoria, and Janssens, of Cloverdale, B.C., were in first place after the first 500 metres and held off a surge by New Zealand to maintain that position after 1,000 metres.

But the Kiwis overtook the Canadian boat shortly after the halfway mark and never looked back, finishing in six minutes 50.19 seconds.

The ROC boat finished in 6:51.45 after a late push, while the Canadians clocked in at 6:52.10.

Men's pair just miss podium

Earlier, Canada's Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe just missed the podium in the men's pair event as Croatia's Martin Sinkovic and Valent Sinkovic surged to gold.

Romania's Marius-Vasile Cozmiuc and Ciprian Tudosa won silver, while Denmark's Frederic Vystavel and Joachim Sutton took bronze.

Canadian rowers Kai Langerfeld, left, and Conlin McCabe, pictured during the heats, finished fourth in the men's pair final on Thursday at the Tokyo Olympics. (Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Langerfeld, of North Vancouver, and McCabe, of Brockville, Ont., were sitting in third after the first 500 metres, but dropped to sixth by the 1,000-metre mark. The two did work their way back to fourth after 1,500 metres and kept it competitive over the final stretch.

The Canadians finished with a time of 6:20.43, just over half a second behind the Danish boat that won bronze in 6:19.88.