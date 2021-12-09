Marshall hired as Canadian rowing coach through 2024 Paris Olympics, Paralympics
Coach helped Caileigh Filmer, Hillary Janssens earn bronze in women's pair in Tokyo
The Canadian rowing team will have a new coach at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.
Phil Marshall, who coached Canadians Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens to bronze in the women's pair at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, has been named head coach of the national team programs.
Marshall, who has 20 years of coaching experience, will oversee all Olympic and Paralympic rowing programs.
"I am grateful to [Rowing Canada] for the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team working with athletes and coaches to deliver our collective performance goals," Marshall said. "We are tasked with building a foundation for sustainable success."
In addition to the bronze, Canada also won gold in the women's eight at the Tokyo Games.
WATCH | Women's eight discusses gold-medal win on Tokyo Today:
Marshall, who has been instrumental in the development of up-and-coming Canadian coaches and athletes, was recently awarded the 2021 Coaching Excellence Award by the Coaching Association of Canada.
Olympic rower Jill Moffatt said she was looking forward to the next few years with Marshall as head coach.
"Phil operates with a high level of respect for others, works collaboratively with athletes, coaches and staff, and empowers athletes to be the best version of themselves," she said.
"He understands rowing in Canada, and I think that this Canadian perspective will help build the program in a sustainable and meaningful way for years to come."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?