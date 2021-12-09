Marshall hired as Canadian rowing coach through 2024 Paris Olympics, Paralympics

The Canadian rowing team will have a new coach at the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics in Paris.

Phil Marshall, who coached Canadians Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens to bronze in the women's pair at last summer's Tokyo Olympics, has been named head coach of the national team programs.

Marshall, who has 20 years of coaching experience, will oversee all Olympic and Paralympic rowing programs.

"I am grateful to [Rowing Canada] for the opportunity to be a part of the leadership team working with athletes and coaches to deliver our collective performance goals," Marshall said. "We are tasked with building a foundation for sustainable success."

In addition to the bronze, Canada also won gold in the women's eight at the Tokyo Games.

WATCH | Women's eight discusses gold-medal win on Tokyo Today:

Canada's golden rowers hope to inspire next generation of young athletes Duration 8:24 Kasia Gruchalla-Wesierski, Kristen Kit and Avalon Wasteneys joined Tokyo Today to discuss their gold medal win in women's eight rowing. 8:24

Marshall, who has been instrumental in the development of up-and-coming Canadian coaches and athletes, was recently awarded the 2021 Coaching Excellence Award by the Coaching Association of Canada.

Rowing Canada chief executive officer Terry Dillon said that Marshall was hired after an extensive head coach recruitment process with solid candidates both from Canada and outside the country.

Olympic rower Jill Moffatt said she was looking forward to the next few years with Marshall as head coach.

"Phil operates with a high level of respect for others, works collaboratively with athletes, coaches and staff, and empowers athletes to be the best version of themselves," she said.

"He understands rowing in Canada, and I think that this Canadian perspective will help build the program in a sustainable and meaningful way for years to come."