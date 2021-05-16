Skip to Main Content

Canada earns 3 more spots at Tokyo Olympics at last-chance regatta

A last-chance rowing qualifying event in Switzerland on Sunday has produced three more entries for Canada at the Tokyo Olympics.

Boats qualified in lightweight men's double sculls, men's single sculls, men's four

Canada's Maxwell Lattimer, left, and Patrick Keane are shown in competition at the 2021 Olympic Qualification Regatta in Lucerne, Switzerland. On Sunday, the duo qualified a boat for Canada at the Tokyo Games. (Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images)

Canadians Patrick Keane and Maxwell Lattimer qualified a boat for Tokyo in lightweight men's double sculls by winning their final in six minutes, 28.53 seconds.

Trevor Jones finished second in the men's single sculls final to qualify a boat in that discipline for Tokyo. Jones crossed the line in 7:01.48, behind Russian Alexander Vyazovkin, who won in 6:56.90.

Canada will have a men's four entry in Tokyo thanks to a second-place finish by Jakub Buczek, Luke Gadsdon, Gavin Stone, and Will Crothers. That foursome crossed the line in 6:07.84, behind the winners from South Africa.

Tokyo 2020 will mark the first time rowing becomes fully gender equal at the Olympics, with seven events each for men and women.

Canada had already qualified for six other women's events, along with the men's pair race.

